Third generation of family leadership picks up reins at Indiana Kenworth dealer

INDIANAPOLIS — Palmer Trucks, a Kenworth commercial truck dealer group, announced the third generation of leadership at the company after experiencing a tremendous 20–year growth in dollar volume, geographical footprint, and employment numbers under the tenure of CEO John Nichols. The family-owned and -operated company, which has been in business nearly six decades, employs more than 700 people in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

John Nichols will now take on the role of executive chairman, and his sons, Jacob Nichols and Scott Nichols, will lead the company’s day-to-day operations.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth throughout the last 20 years here at the Crossroads of America, and we’ve grown and adapted to better support regional companies with expanded facilities, quality-engineered Kenworth trucks, and cutting-edge technology,” said John Nichols. “Now is the time for the next generation to assume a more involved role in our day-to-day operations so that we continue to grow and adapt to best serve the trucking industry. I look forward to providing continued guidance and mentorship.”

Scott Nichols, grandson of Palmer Trucks founder Eldon Palmer, has over 20 years in the business and will assume the role of CEO and co-president.

“It is an honor and privilege I take with great humility to lead our organization, and I look forward to what the future holds with an open mind. My grandfather and father have been a tremendous inspiration, and I hope to follow in their footsteps by treating all with honesty, dignity, and respect,” said Scott Nichols.

Jacob Nicholas, another grandson of Palmer, will assume the role of chief human resources officer and co-president, who will continue to develop additional well-paying careers for residents.

“There’s tremendous potential for young Indiana residents to find meaningful careers with endless growth and opportunity. I’m thrilled to lead our team in developing and growing programs to support those folks at Palmer Trucks,” Jacob Nichols commented.