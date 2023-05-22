Trillium Energy to fuel Werner field trials for new Cummins natural gas engine 

HOUSTON — Field trials of the new Cummins X15N renewable natural gas (RNG) engine will be fueled by Trillium Energy Solutions, a member of the Love’s Family of Companies, according to a company statement.

The fuel will be supplied to Werner Enterprises during the trials “to validate commercial production of the engine,” a news release stated.

Werner will use a Peterbilt Model 579 field trial truck, powered by the Cummins X15N natural gas engine with RNG, from its Omaha, Nebraska, and Rockford, Illinois stations.

“Working with partners like Trillium to test the X15N while utilizing RNG gives Werner valuable real-world data that helps us validate these engines prior to a wider adoption into our fleet,” said Chad Dittberner, senior vice president of dedicated services for Werner Enterprises. “Trillium has been helpful in this process, and we look forward to expanding adoption of these clean fuels and advanced technologies in our fleet.”

Werner is one of the first fleets to test RNG in the Cummins X15N engine with a goal to lower fleet emissions, increase performance and reduce downtime, company officials said.

“The lighter and more powerful Cummins X15N engine will enable fleets that operate in traditional over-the-road long-haul and heavy-haul applications to take full advantage of the operational and environmental benefits and cost savings offered by natural gas,” the news release stated. “When RNG is used to fuel those vehicles, it can provide substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in addition to the significant clean air benefits provided by near-zero-emission natural gas engines.”

Marc Rowe, general manager of fuel sales at Trillium, said that Love’s and Trillium have a successful partnership with Werner.

“The use of low-and even negative-carbon fuel is an important element for any fleet seeking to reduce its emissions. Love’s and Trillium are continuing to expand our retail CNG station footprint by adding more locations for our customers in 2023 and beyond in several markets in the U.S,” he said.