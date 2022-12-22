Trucker Path, Transport Pro partner to expand load visibility for drivers, fleets 

PHOENIX — Brokers using the Transport Pro TMS solution can now post loads on the Trucker Path TruckLoads digital freight exchange.

The integration with TruckLoads instantly puts available loads in front of Trucker Path’s 1 million-plus community of drivers, according to a news release.

“With the instant access to TruckLoads through our integration with Transport Pro, their brokers can substantially increase exposure to loads,” Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path, said. “At the same time, the community of Trucker Path users gains immediate access to more available freight. This integrated capability will help meet capacity needs for brokers, and enhance the ability of drivers and fleets using TruckLoads to easily find loads and generate revenue.”

The new integration with Transport Pro allows brokers to opt in to post all of their available loads on TruckLoads with a single click.

On the Trucker Path load board, users can lock in capacity instantly and digitally, or communicate directly with the broker to negotiate rates or ask questions. Drivers and carriers can also verify their operating authority and insurance on the platform, simplifying the onboarding process for brokers.

The integration also offers a link back to Transport Pro’s Book Now platform, which increases online booking visibility.

“By providing a seamless, automated integration to TruckLoads, Trucker Path enables our brokers to further expand their digital freight network,” Kenneth Kloeppel, director of technology at Transport Pro, said. “This new integration gives them an additional resource for finding quality capacity and meeting the freight hauling needs of their shipper customers.”