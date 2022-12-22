Food Logistics names Fleet Advantage 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fleet Advantage has been awarded Food Logistics’ 2022 Top Software & Technology Providers Award for the ninth consecutive year.

The Top Software & Technology Providers Award recognizes software and technology providers that have ensured a safe, efficient and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain, according to a news release.

Fleet Advantage was recognized because of its Fleet Modernization Studies, Comprehensive Emissions Studies and ATLAAS software, which scrutinizes each of its cold food supply chain customers’ truck performance data and economic factors to determine an optimum truck procurement and disposal strategy, the news release stated.

“We are proud to be recognized again by Food Logistics as one of the top software and technology providers in the global cold food and beverage supply chain,” Matt de Aguiar, chief strategist at Fleet Advantage, said. “Our focus on fleet modernization has enabled customers to significantly improve their truck’s life cycles, allowing a cold food supply chain organization that typically runs a truck for 7-10 years to shift to a four-year life cycle, making a more significant impact toward a greener and more sustainable planet.”

The company’s ESG Program was also acknowledged for helping corporate truck fleets certify their greenhouse gas emissions output, as mandated by the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this year.

“As the only finance lessor that has been certifying such measures for a decade, Fleet Advantage’s sustainability focus allowed tractor-trailer fleets to operate at high annual mileages,” according to the news release. “With the help of Fleet Advantage and its emissions analysis, the company’s cold food supply chain customers have saved a total of approximately $250 million and over 1,000,000 metric tons in emissions since inception. Fleet Advantage also implemented and secured financing with a great residual position for their clients for several electric yard trucks as well as electric vehicle trailers.”

