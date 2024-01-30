TruVideo, Karmak partnership brings ‘trust and transparency’ to truck servicing

BOSTON — TruVideo and Karmak have partnered in what executives from both companies say will “make the repair process exceptionally easier for truck dealerships.”

According to a news release, TruVideo’s messaging and video platform will be used with Karmak’s dealership management system either simultaneously or tandemly, allowing for all information about a repair order to be dated, timestamped and found all in one place.

“In the service lane, trust and transparency are key markers to building customer retention. TruVideo’s video and messaging platform is one-way technicians and service advisors can build upon that trust, using videos to help customers see and understand the repairs being recommended,” said Joe Shaker, founder and CEO of TruVideo. “This partnership with Karmak will enable all customer communication to be entered and reported on from one location, creating an accurate timeline across the entire customer lifecycle.”

The partnership between TruVideo and Karmak will allow for reports that highlight data regarding repair orders with video versus without it, information on increasing revenue, dollars obtained in labor and parts and reductions in dwell time on repair orders, the news release notes.

“Within just a couple of months, we saw the benefits of using TruVideo,” said Andrew Hildebrand, service manager for Integrity Ventures Inc. “It’s a great tool for communicating complex issues and repairs and it’s a huge time saver. Working with the team at TruVideo on the pilot to integrate into our Karmak accounting system was effortless. Their communication and ability to understand our needs was excellent.”

