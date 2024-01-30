RXO’s new AI-powered truck check-in technology to ‘speed up process’

CHARLOTTE, N.C — Truckload broker RXO has launched a new AI-powered check-in system for warehouses and distribution centers.

Using either video or images, the AI technology allows facilities to identify the trucks, extract the data and send it to processing for check-in or security, according to a news release.

The AI technology automatically records the trailer numbers and matches them to the scheduled appointments when the truck arrives on site.

“RXO’s visual AI technology is already producing positive results at our Laredo, Texas facility, including reduced wait times at the gate,” said Yoav Amiel, chief information officer at RXO. “This advanced technology speeds up the process for carriers and helps shippers save time and money. We’re thrilled to continue to use machine learning and AI to provide our shippers and carriers with cutting-edge ways to make their operations more efficient.”

The tasks that the AI-powered check-in system was previously handled manually by employees taking note of the truck information and directing them to the correct warehouse dock or yard spot.

According to the news release, “This led to truck backups at the gate during the check-in process due to high traffic, manual documentation and typing errors.”

The new system is combined with RXO’s Yard Management System, allowing automatic appointment matching by recording the relevant information and matching the data to the scheduled appointment.

The system then notifies staff that a truck has arrived and provides all information to them.

Throughout the year, RXO will implement this system in its other locations while also planning to offer the system as a standalone service to other companies.