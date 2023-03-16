TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech

TuSimple Trucks cruises past 10M miles

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  Equipment & Tech   >   TuSimple Trucks cruises past 10M miles
Reading Time: < 1 minute
TuSimple Trucks cruises past 10M miles
TuSimple President and CEO Cheng Lu called his company's achievement of traveling more than 10 million miles using automated technology "incredible." (Courtesy: TuSimple)

SAN DIEGO — Autonomous driving technology company TuSimple has announced that its Class 8 trucks have driven more than 10 million cumulative miles through testing, research and freight delivery.

“This is an incredible achievement and one that we do not take lightly,” TuSimple President and CEO Cheng Lu said. “It’s an opportunity for us to look back on everything we have achieved as a company and a reminder of what is still to come as TuSimple continues to innovate and re-imagine the future of the autonomous commercial trucking industry.”

This latest milestone is among several others recorded by the company since its creation in 2015, according to a news release.

They include:

  • Becoming the first company to demonstrate an autonomous semi truck’s capabilities on surface streets and highways with its 1,000-meter perception breakthrough in 2018.
  • Launching the Autonomous Freight Network in 2020.
  • Establishing itself as the first autonomous vehicle company to go public with a traditional IPO in 2021.
  • Becoming the first company to successfully demonstrate the ability to fully remove the driver from its trucks and navigate 80 miles, traveling on surface streets and highways, naturally interacting with other motorists in December 2021.

Cheng added, “This is an important moment for TuSimple and its employees and an opportunity to celebrate our achievements. While we have a lot to be proud of, we’re always focused on what comes next. TuSimple is excited to continue hitting even more milestones through the advancement of our autonomous driving technology.”

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE