Used Class 8 value stabilization still in flux, says ACT

By Erica N. Guy -
According to ACT Research, the retail sales price of used Class 8 trucks fell to $62,900 in October, a decrease of 1% from September and a drop of 25% year over year.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — According to the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks by ACT Research, the average retail sale price of used Class 8 trucks fell 1% month over month and 25% year over year to $62,900 in October.

“The past three months’ less-than-expected declines present mounting evidence of pricing stability. We expect lower prices through the end of 2023, with a return to month-over-month growth toward the end of 2024,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research.

The industry is currently questioning when values will stabilize.

“The answer to that question seems to be in flux,” Tam said. “There are still too many trucks chasing too little freight. Until the economy can strike a balance between those two factors, downward pressure on pricing will continue to exist. Once the excess capacity is absorbed, the freight rate environment and trucker profits will correct, restarting the cycle that is the commercial vehicle industry.”

Web capture 22 11 2023 9488 www.actresearch.net
Courtesy: ACT Research

ACT’s State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks report provides data on the average selling price, miles, and age based on a sample of industry data. In addition, the report provides the average selling price for top-selling Class 8 models for each of the major truck OEMs — Freightliner (Daimler); Kenworth and Peterbilt (Paccar); International (Navistar); and Volvo and Mack (Volvo).

Erica N. Guy

Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.

