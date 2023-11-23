Used Class 8 value stabilization still in flux, says ACT

COLUMBUS, Ind. — According to the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks by ACT Research, the average retail sale price of used Class 8 trucks fell 1% month over month and 25% year over year to $62,900 in October.

“The past three months’ less-than-expected declines present mounting evidence of pricing stability. We expect lower prices through the end of 2023, with a return to month-over-month growth toward the end of 2024,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research.

The industry is currently questioning when values will stabilize.

“The answer to that question seems to be in flux,” Tam said. “There are still too many trucks chasing too little freight. Until the economy can strike a balance between those two factors, downward pressure on pricing will continue to exist. Once the excess capacity is absorbed, the freight rate environment and trucker profits will correct, restarting the cycle that is the commercial vehicle industry.”

ACT’s State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks report provides data on the average selling price, miles, and age based on a sample of industry data. In addition, the report provides the average selling price for top-selling Class 8 models for each of the major truck OEMs — Freightliner (Daimler); Kenworth and Peterbilt (Paccar); International (Navistar); and Volvo and Mack (Volvo).