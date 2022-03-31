Volvo VNR Electric named 2022 Commercial Green Truck of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Green Car Journal has named Volvo’s VNR Electric, a Class 8 battery electric model featuring zero operating emissions and a driving range of up to 275 miles on electric power, as its Commercial Green Truck of the Year.

Additionally, eight commercial trucks were recognized with the magazine’s 2022 Green Car Product of Excellence™ award.

These include the Freightliner eCascadia, International eMV, Kenworth T680E, Lion Electric Lion6, Mack LR Electric, Nikola Tre BEV, Peterbilt 579EV and SEA Hino M5 EV.

“The need to dramatically reduce emissions and encourage use of clean fuels has grown significantly since Green Car Journal’s first issue three decades ago,” Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com, said.

“While serious effort has been devoted to ‘greener’ consumer vehicles for years, focus has only recently expanded to lower- and zero-carbon commercial trucks. The magazine’s Green Car Awards™ have evolved to recognize their environmental achievement.”