WattEV unveils Solid-State Transformer to accelerate megawatt HD electric truck charging deployment

By Dana Guthrie -
WattEV's new Solid-State Transformer (SST) will enable faster and more cost-effective megawatt charging sites development for HD trucks. (Photo rendering courtesy of WattEV)

LONG BEACH, Calif. — WattEV is announcing the introduction of its Solid-State Transformer (SST), a compact medium voltage power conversion system (MV-PCS) designed to accelerate deployment of MCS fast chargers.

“Funded in part by the California Energy Commission (CEC), the MV-PCS was developed as a replacement for step-down transformer, switchgear and low voltage rectifiers,” WattEV said. “The innovative new system is designed for convenient installation on service islands between pass-through lanes offering megawatt charging to MCS-capable trucks becoming available in volume production in 2026.”

Solid-State Transformer

“As fleets work toward MCS deployment, complex equipment stacks and supply chain issues along with tariffs become real constraints,” said Salim Youssefzadeh, CEO and co-founder of WattEV.

Unlike conventional 480-volt systems, the integrated design significantly reduces installation costs by simply having the utility medium-voltage line at 12KV to 15KV split via junction boxes and connected directly into the liquid-cooled SST cabinet.

“The SST is designed to bring MCS to heavy-duty depots faster and more cost effectively,” Youssefzadeh said. “While our focus is electric truck charging, the core of our high-voltage architecture also fits other DC power applications, including data centers, mining, marine, and industrial uses.”

Key Benefits of SST for the EV Industry
  • Faster site development: Replaces multiple pieces of equipment with a single integrated system, reducing civil engineering and electrical work.
  • Lower installation and maintenance costs: Simplified design means fewer components to procure, install, and service.
  • True megawatt capacity: Direct conversion from 12KV-15KV to DC with variable voltage and current at 1.2 MW to 3.8 MW.
  • Modular scalability: Operators can add capacity as demand grows, avoiding costly up-front overbuilds.

“WattEV has completed its proprietary SST design and expects production-ready units to be available in 2026,” WattEV said. “As fleet and public charging networks expand nationwide, WattEV’s SST offers a practical, cost-effective solution for deploying megawatt infrastructure, helping depots and hubs come online faster and scale predictably.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

