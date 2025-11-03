TheTrucker.com
CEC-funded EnergIIZE Project debuts $10M megawatt charging infrastructure funding lane

By Dana Guthrie -
$10 million boost for megawatt charging infrastructure lane launched by CEC-funded EnergIIZE.

PASADENA, Calif. — The California Energy Commission (CEC)-funded Energy Infrastructure Incentives for Zero-Emission (EnergIIZE) Commercial Vehicles Project opened its first MCS infrastructure funding lane to accelerate the deployment and installation of MDHD vehicle infrastructure at California ports and rail terminals.

“The CEC and EnergIIZE teams continue to provide bold vision and tireless efforts that can turn innovation into reality,” said Tesi Bravo, deputy director of EnergIIZE, CALSTART. “By advancing charging technology and aligning with market innovation, we are ensuring that California stays ahead in building a cleaner, smarter, and more resilient transportation future.”

The EnergIIZE Project

The EnergIIZE Project is accepting applications now on a first-come, first-served basis, through February 26, 2026, at 5 p.m. PT.

“This lane is intended to serve projects exclusively working in drayage operations that are private, public or shared. It offers a maximum project award of $2.5 million and provides funding for hardware, software, maintenance, and warranty products such as MCS equipment, transformers, utility service upgrades, fleet management software, and demand management software,” the release said.

View the MCS Infrastructure Funding Lane Fact Sheet to see what else is covered.

Projects will be awarded first that display readiness to launch with proper documentation at the time of application. Prospective applicants are encouraged to review the MCS Application Kit and Implementation Manual before submitting applications through the Incentive Processing Center.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

