California officials drop DUI charge from Singh’s criminal complaint

By Bruce Guthrie -
Jashanpreet Singh

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. — A trucker who is charged with the deaths of three people in California last month was reportedly not under the influence as previously charged. An amended complaint has been filed to reflect new findings.

According to the amended complaint and a report from KTXL, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office released a toxicology report on Friday, which was taken for Jashanpreet Singh of Yuba City, confirming that he was not under the influence of drugs when he crashed into a crowd of vehicles on Highway 10.

However, the DA’s office said this case remains a “grossly negligent homicide”, and they’ve filed an amended complaint to reflect the new findings.

The crash happened when the driver allegedly drove through slowed traffic without braking, and involved several tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles. The incident left at least three people dead and two hospitalized on Oct. 21.

The incident has caused controversy nationwide that has been fueled by threats from US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy regarding issuance of Commercial Drivers’s Licenses (CDLs) to illegal immigrants.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

