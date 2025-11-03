FleetPride and TruckPro announce merger

FleetPride and TruckPro are announcing a strategic merger, operating under the combined ownership of American Securities and Platinum Equity.

“[This] announcement marks an exciting new chapter for our team members, customers and valued supplier partners,” said Tom Greco, chief executive officer of FleetPride. “This strategic merger is about more than combining two businesses, it’s about building a culture that values people, brings best practices from both organizations and drives innovation. Together, we are creating a stronger, faster-growing company that will deliver greater value for customers and growth opportunities for our team members and suppliers.”

The new FleetPride will be led by Tom Greco, who joined the company as chief executive officer in July 2025. Chuck Broadus, TruckPro’s president and CEO, will continue to lead the TruckPro business, reporting to Greco. Broadus will work closely with Greco and support the integration efforts over the coming months.

Expanded Footprint

With over 450 locations, more than 110 service centers and six distribution centers, FleetPride’s expanded footprint positions it to serve customers nationwide across the U.S. and Canada with the industry’s most comprehensive assortment of parts. Through its enhanced e-commerce platform and logistics network, FleetPride can provide faster access to critical parts, deeper inventory visibility and tailored solutions designed to keep trucks on the road and fleets operating efficiently, according to a media release.

“The strategic merger with FleetPride marks a tremendous step forward for our business and customers,” said Chuck Broadus, president and CEO of TruckPro. “We are bringing together the strengths of both organizations as we align our knowledgeable team members, extensive networks and resources to deliver best-in-class service to the heavy-duty aftermarket. We are eager to embrace the many growth opportunities this combination offers and we are excited about our future together.”

A Defining Moment

“This is a defining moment for FleetPride and the broader heavy-duty aftermarket,” said Mark Lovett, managing director of American Securities and board chair of FleetPride. “By combining two high-performing businesses with complementary strengths, we’re building a platform with the scale, technology and talent to lead the industry and deliver sustainable growth for customers, team members and suppliers alike.”

The newly combined company will be headquartered in Irving, Texas with a satellite office in Memphis, Tenn.

“We’ve long thought these businesses were destined to come together and have been developing this opportunity since we first acquired TruckPro,” said Louis Samson, co-president of Platinum Equity. “We chose to join forces because we get excited about the strategic logic and substantial operational opportunity to create long-term value. We look forward to helping accelerate the combined company’s transformation and ability to better serve customers.”