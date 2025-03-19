FleetPride acquires OTR Fleet Service of Houston

IRVING, Texas — FleetPride Inc. is announcing its acquisition of OTR Fleet Service LLC, based in Houston with service centers in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio with more than 30 mobile units.

“When we founded OTR Fleet Service nearly 20 years ago, we could not have anticipated the growth we would achieve,” said James and CJ Hicks, OTR Fleet Service owners. “We have become an industry leader with a best-in-class team and have built a legacy of trust and determination to ensure that we complete every job to the highest standard. We take great pride in the hard work our team has invested over the years to grow our business and serve our customers. It was essential for us to partner with a company that would create ample opportunities for both our customers and employees. The integration of parts and service operations presents an exciting opportunity. We are excited to join forces with FleetPride.”

FleetPride Expansion

The transaction represents the expansion of FleetPride’s service capabilities across Texas, and compliments parts and service locations nationwide while further expanding mobile maintenance solutions, according to a company press release.

OTR Fleet Service

Headquartered in Houston, OTR Fleet Service has grown to become one of the largest independent fleet maintenance companies in Texas, according to the release. OTR is a provider of on-site mobile maintenance and repair services in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, offering mobile on-site fleet service for heavy duty trucks and trailers. OTR also services customers using its three service centers and a growing mobile fleet, each offering select services including major truck repair, trailer body repair, refurbishment and heavy mechanical repair. Supported by a 24/7 in-house call-center, OTR provides maintenance scheduling and 24/7 emergency breakdown assistance.

“We are excited to welcome OTR Fleet Service and their talented teams to our company,” said Mike Harris, FleetPride president of parts and service. “This acquisition strengthens our presence in key priority markets, expands our ability to serve more customers including on-site mobile maintenance, and fuels our growth with exceptional talent and resources. By combining our strengths, we are building a stronger future and delivering even greater value to our customers and partners.”

Growing Team

“For FleetPride, the acquisition of OTR Fleet Service adds another outstanding team to continue serving the heavy duty industry,” the company said. “At the same time, it gives OTR’s customers access to a nationwide network of parts and service solutions, including industry-leading digital solutions within the FleetPride.com e-commerce platform. It also opens new learning opportunities for OTR employees through FleetPride learning and development offerings including product and technician training.”