‘World’s Largest Truckstop’ now offers EV charging stations

WALCOTT, Iowa — The Iowa 80 Truckstop, known as the World’s Largest Truckstop, has installed two ChargePoint electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. The installation, positioned just north of the gas islands, is now up and running, the Iowa 80 announced April 28.

The universal chargers can charge any brand of electric vehicle to 80% in 20 to 30 minutes. To find out more about the ChargePoint stations, visit www.chargepoint.com.

The EV charging stations are self-service. Guests will be able to pull in and plug in; then eat and shop and free to leisure while their vehicles charge.

“We have been working on this project for quite some time and are excited to now be able to offer this convenience to our customers,” said Delia Moon Meier, Iowa 80’s senior vice president. “For those traveling across Interstate 80, our charging stations are located in the perfect spot between Chicago and Des Moines.”

Iowa 80 began the electric-charging project more than a year ago by installing a substation that can provide 760 kilowatts of charging power to EV chargers which provides the option to add more charging stations in the future.

“At Iowa 80 Truckstop, we are committed to serving customers to help them on their journey, whether it’s a hot meal, snacks, gifts, gas or an EV charge,” Meier said. “They can count on us to keep up with the times and adapt to their needs.”