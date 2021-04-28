MHC Kenworth-South Atlanta moves to new facility off I-75 in McDonough

The new MHC Kenworth-South Atlanta facility is located off Interstate 75 and offers 32 service and 14 body shop bays, as well as amenities for truck drivers. (Courtesy: Murphy-Hoffman Co.)

McDONOUGH, Ga. — Murphy-Hoffman Co. (MHC) has relocated its full-service Kenworth dealership in McDonough to a new facility off Interstate 75. According to a company statement, the new location is the largest MHC site in Georgia.

In addition to truck sales, MHC Kenworth’s South Atlanta full-service dealership offers 32 service and 14 body shop bays, a down-draft paint booth and an expanded parts department. The dealership also features amenities such as a driver’s lounge, a shower, washing machine and a dryer to increase comfort for resting drivers.

“MHC’s goal is to enhance our services to better support our customers,” said Eddie Davis, regional vice president and general manager. “We moved to accommodate growth, provide easier access and offer additional services to customers.”

State-of-the-art technology is featured throughout the facility, including CNG-compliant service capabilities, geothermal heating and air conditioning to save energy, and a body shop for repair services. A significant expansion was made for warehouse parts storage, ensuring that the McDonough location can stock even more high-demand truck parts while continuing to offer local delivery.

Earlier this year, MHC Kenworth-South Atlanta was one of the dealerships within the region that earned Kenworth’s Medium Duty Dealer of the Year.

MHC operates a network of more than 120 locations in 19 states.

