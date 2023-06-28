160 Driving Academy opens new location in Michigan

EVANSTON, Ill. — 160 Driving Academy has launched a new location in the Midwest.

The company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 31 to celebrate its Grand Rapids, Michigan, location, according to a news release.

The event, held at 5386 South Division Ave., included Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, members of the Grand Rapids Chamber, 160 Driving Academy representatives and the Grand Rapids Leadership team.

An overview of the 160 Driving Academy CDL Training Programs-Grand Rapids includes:

An average salary for graduates of the academy stating at $65,000/annually.

The data-driven programs focus intensely on driver safety and personalized analytics to provide students with individual feedback and top-of-the-line instruction via the proprietary app showing how technology-driven the company is.

Lifelong Career Support is provided for continuous job placement opportunities through a subsidiary company Truckers Network.

Commercial truck driving is a fast-growing industry with a prediction of 300,000 new jobs for CDL holders.

