Rand McNally issues 2024 edition of ‘Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas’

CHICAGO — Rand McNally has released its new annual edition of the “Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas” for professional drivers.
“The best-selling atlas is often the experienced drivers use as their go-to navigation device to plan their deliveries and to use when technology fails to work correctly,” according to a news release. “The atlas has obtained and kept its five-star rating by being, if not the best, one of the best navigation devices when it comes to accuracy, dependability, and ease of use. When a new edition is released, it includes updated state and national truck-accessible routes, the latest state-by-state regulations, fuel tax charts, restricted routes, low clearance and more.”
The 2024 edition updates include the following:
- A comprehensive update of fuel tax information, tractor/trailer inspection procedures.
- Hazmat route regulations, tips and facts, on-the-road resources, state access policies and more.
- Updated restricted routes, low clearance, and weigh station locations.
- Updated population values in the index.
- The addition of mileage-based exit numbers along Interstate 95 in Rhode Island.
- Revised 22-page mileage directory that includes more than 40,000 truck route-specific, city-to-city mileages.
- Detailed coverage of state and national designated routes.
- Road construction and conditions hotlines.
- Easy-to-use chart of state and provincial permit agency phone numbers and websites.
- Redesignation of U.S. Highway 264 in North Carolina along I-95 near Wilson to Greenville to Interstate 587.
The newest editions of the atlas are available in paperback, a laminated, spiral-bound deluxe version and a large-scale edition with maps that are 37% larger than average and printed on laminated pages with a tough spiral binding.
All can be purchased at travel centers, in bookstores, online at the Rand McNally Store, and other e-commerce stores.
To learn more about these atlases, visit randmcnally.com/motor-carriers-road-atlas.
