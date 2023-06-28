Rand McNally issues 2024 edition of ‘Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas’

CHICAGO — Rand McNally has released its new annual edition of the “Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas” for professional drivers.

“The best-selling atlas is often the experienced drivers use as their go-to navigation device to plan their deliveries and to use when technology fails to work correctly,” according to a news release. “The atlas has obtained and kept its five-star rating by being, if not the best, one of the best navigation devices when it comes to accuracy, dependability, and ease of use. When a new edition is released, it includes updated state and national truck-accessible routes, the latest state-by-state regulations, fuel tax charts, restricted routes, low clearance and more.”

The 2024 edition updates include the following:

A comprehensive update of fuel tax information, tractor/trailer inspection procedures.

Hazmat route regulations, tips and facts, on-the-road resources, state access policies and more.

Updated restricted routes, low clearance, and weigh station locations.

Updated population values in the index.

The addition of mileage-based exit numbers along Interstate 95 in Rhode Island.

Revised 22-page mileage directory that includes more than 40,000 truck route-specific, city-to-city mileages.

Detailed coverage of state and national designated routes.

Road construction and conditions hotlines.

Easy-to-use chart of state and provincial permit agency phone numbers and websites.

Redesignation of U.S. Highway 264 in North Carolina along I-95 near Wilson to Greenville to Interstate 587.

The newest editions of the atlas are available in paperback, a laminated, spiral-bound deluxe version and a large-scale edition with maps that are 37% larger than average and printed on laminated pages with a tough spiral binding.

All can be purchased at travel centers, in bookstores, online at the Rand McNally Store, and other e-commerce stores.

To learn more about these atlases, visit randmcnally.com/motor-carriers-road-atlas.