Loadsmart introduces artificial intelligence to its platform

CHICAGO — Lately, artificial intelligence (AI) has been the popular feature that seems to be talked about or used in many ways in most industries.

The trucking industry is no exception.

A leading freight technology provider, Loadsmart, recently announced the launch of its freight CoPilot, a generative AI tool embedded in its management platform called ShipperGuide.

“The AI feature allows real-time data analysis and valuable industry insights by harnessing the power of large language models,” a Loadsmart news release stated. “Their Shipperguide, with the AI tool embedded, now provides advanced analytics functionalities through a secure and user-friendly interface.”

The enhancement allows shippers to quickly generate actionable visualizations and reports based on their shipping data by simply stating a question. In other words, the AI feature acts like an intelligent chatbot who can obtain industry-specific insights simply by asking freight-related questions.

The ShipperGuide’s new feature allows shippers to interact with the platform as if they were talking to their actual colleagues.

“Loadsmart AI is redefining the freight management landscape by simplifying data access and interpretation within ShipperGuide,” said Felipe Capella, CEO and co-founder of Loadsmart. “Our mission is to empower our customers with the tools they need to navigate the dynamic logistics industry with ease. This is a monumental leap forward in freight management, setting a new industry standard and driving value for our customers.”

For more information about ShipperGuide and its new AI feature, please visit ShipperGuide.ai.