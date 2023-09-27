TransTech in Gastonia, North Carolina, to host area’s largest truck driving open house

GASTONIA, N.C. — TransTech, North Carolina’s leading truck driver training and transportation solutions company, will be hosting the area’s largest truck driver Open House Saturday, Sept. 30, at their newly expanded Gastonia, North Carolina, campus.

“Truck driving is one of the largest occupations in North Carolina and currently employs more than 200,000 drivers,” said Tyrel Sulzer, Co-CEO and COO of TransTech. “The industry is continuing to grow and to help meet the need for both Class A and Class B drivers, we have greatly expanded our training center in Gastonia.”

The TransTech Open House will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held at the Gastonia campus at 3051 Aberdeen Blvd.

Trucking recruiters from Schneider, TMC Transportation, Stevens Transport, Covenant Transport, Werner Enterprises and Swift Transportation will be meeting with potential new drivers at the Gastonia CDL training center. The event is open to the public and no prior driving experience is needed.

“As a TransTech graduate, I know first-hand how effective the training was,” said Kei Siler, Field Recruiter for Stevens Transport. “Trucking is a tremendous industry, and our first-year drivers can earn up to $70,000 after they complete their CDL training. We are excited to be a part of this weekend’s Open House, and hope to pre-hire several new driver trainees,” he added.

Donna Yonish, a recruiter from Schneider, shared, “What we like about TransTech graduates is that they’re well-trained. They go beyond just teaching you how to get a CDL; they are teaching them to be successful.” She added that “we have great opportunities here in North Carolina, including regional, dedicated, over-the-road positions across our divisions.”

More than 100 potential students, graduates, their families and industry leaders are expected to attend the event.