Annual cargo security summit notes cargo thefts are rising

IRVING, Texas — Speakers at a recent cargo security summit told a troubling story of rising cargo thefts around the nation.

ASSA ABLOY Global-Critical Infrastructure (AAGS-CI) and Transport Security Inc. (TSI) co-sponsored this year’s Midwest Cargo Security Council’s Cargo Theft Summit held in Plainfield, Illinois — a Chicago suburb — in August.

The two-day event brought together about 100 transportation and logistics officials, along with security directors, law enforcement and cargo theft task force members and FBI representatives, according to a news release.

In 2021, stealing low-value items from cargo trailers and containers became an emerging trend.

“The presentations made clear the rise in strategic cargo theft. Rail theft is now being carried out by third-generation thieves, and their M.O. hasn’t changed much over the years,” said Nick Erdmann, business development manager of Transport Security and vice president of the Midwest Cargo Security Council. “There is a need for the private sector to work with government officials to get strategic theft noticed. And there is pending legislation to form task forces for cargo theft that many in the industry would like to see be approved.”

Due to law enforcement having fewer resources to operate with, theft has reached an unprecedented high volume in the past two years nationwide, the news release noted. The thieves, who are either gang-affiliated or network with them, are now more organized, bolder and sophisticated in their approaches, and attacks are well-planned.

“One solution is to secure all trailers with high security, hardened ABLOY padlocks, regardless if they are loaded with merchandise or not,” Erdmann said. “The FBI demonstrated fingerprinting techniques using our locks during the truck exhibit session. You can use kingpin, landing gear, or glad hand locks for unattached trailers, and secure all of your tractors with a high security locking device such as air-cuff.”

Serving the freight transportation industry for more than 40 years, AAGS-CI and TSI have provided high-security solutions for fleet trucking, supply chain and retail sectors. One of their most popular items among fleets and independent truck owners, the Portable Locking Security Kit, has a rugged, lightweight case that holds everything needed for extra security — kingpin lock, air cuff locks to secure air valve levers and prevent brake release, and two high-security ABLOY PL341/25 padlocks for trailer doors.

“We incorporate all of the ABLOY padlocks and cylinders into our product offerings for trailer and truck security solutions,” Erdmann said. “Our customers like the durability of their padlocks and cylinders, along with the ease of use and not having to replace locks due to malfunctioning. We have many customers who continue to use their ABLOY locks for years and years with great success.”