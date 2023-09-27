Arkansas Pilot Travel Center celebrates remodel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The North Little Rock, Arkansas, Pilot Travel Center hosted a celebration event earlier in September to mark the completion of the center’s remodel construction, a donation to a local school district and Driver Appreciation Month.

Local community members, such as the North Little Rock Chamber officials, also attended the celebration.

The festivities included performances by a local school’s band and cheerleaders, giveaways, games, prizes, light refreshments and a check presentation for a $20,000 donation to Pulaski County Special School District, which will help support CTE programs for Harris Elementary School, according to a news release.

The completed remodel is part of the Pilot Company’s nationwide initiative, called New Horizons, which involves a $1 billion investment in remodeling its stores to an upgraded experience that is prepared for the future of travel for customers and employees.

Driver Appreciation Month is the company’s annual month-long celebration and recognition of the individuals who go above and beyond to keep America going. Commemorating the month, a tent was set up for professional drivers to rest, enjoy free pizza and play lawn games to win industry-focused prizes.

“Our team works hard to make these remodels happen, and it’s a moment of pride for them to celebrate with their family, friends, communities, and guests,” said Allison Cornish, vice president of store modernization at Pilot Company. “Being that September is also when we recognize Driver Appreciation, it was only fitting that we create a fun atmosphere for professional truck drivers and community members to gather together and have a good time.”

The Pilot travel center located at 3300 Highway 391 North now features:

Refreshed and expanded restrooms and showers.

Three new self-checkouts.

Pilot’s premium coffees, including bean-to-cup selections and cold brew.

New public laundry facilities.

A lounge for professional drivers.

A new team member breakroom.

A remodeled Pizza Hut.

A remodeled Subway.

In addition to the Sept. 13 event, guests are eligible to receive 25% off food and beverage purchases at this location all month long by using the code “PFJDriver” in the myRewards Plus app.