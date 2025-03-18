Are you ready for FMCSA’s SMS overhaul? Here’s what we’ve learned

If you caught my last column on the FMCSA’s Safety Measurement System (SMS) overhaul back in December 2024, you already know big changes are coming.

Well, the agency hosted a January webinar to walk through some of the details. While there weren’t too many surprises, the Q&A session at the end gave us some key takeaways.

Website Insights: The Prioritization Preview Tool

One of the most useful things to come out of this webinar is the FMCSA’s Prioritization Preview website. Carriers can log in, plug in their DOT number and see exactly how their new SMS scores will shake out under the updated methodology.

If you haven’t done this yet — do it.

The FMCSA stressed that nothing is officially live yet, but this tool gives you a glimpse of what’s coming so you can get ahead of any issues.

Q&A Highlights: FMCSA Answers (Sort Of)

The Q&A session was where things got interesting. Here are some of the top concerns that came up:

When will these changes go live?

The FMCSA wasn’t ready to commit to an exact date but promised plenty of lead time. Expect a Federal Register notice before anything is final.

How will past violations be treated?

On the day the new system launches, it will recalculate all violations from the prior two years using the new methodology. In other words, your old data will be scored under the new system, so it’s worth checking your numbers now.

Will severity weights really just be a “1” or “2”?

Yep. If it’s an out-of-service or driver disqualification issue, it’s a 2. Everything else gets a 1. Some folks in the audience weren’t thrilled about this, but FMCSA stood firm, saying their data shows this approach better correlates with crash risks.

Will insurance companies or brokers be able to see these preview scores?

No. The Prioritization Preview is strictly for motor carriers and enforcement. But once the new system goes live, those public safety scores will be out there.

How will vehicle maintenance violations be split up?

The FMCSA confirmed that violations will be categorized by whether they are “driver-observed” or “carrier-level” maintenance issues. However, both will still count toward a carrier’s overall SMS score.

Final Thoughts: What Should You Do Now?

If you haven’t already, check out the Prioritization Preview website and see how your fleet stacks up.

The FMCSA may still be tweaking things during Phase 2, but your best bet is to prepare now rather than scramble when the final rule drops.

If you’d like to view the full webinar for yourself, click here to view the recording (passcode: 0gPz9q%p) or click here to download the presentation.

Stay safe out there — and as always, keep the shiny side up.