FMCSA’s SMS overhaul: Will it fix problems or just shift the gears?

All right, drivers, buckle up! There are some big changes coming to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) Safety Measurement System (SMS) in 2025.

Depending on who you ask, these changes could be either the best thing since cruise control or another regulatory headache waiting to happen.

Let’s take a quick peek at what’s going on with this overhaul.

What’s changing?

For those of you who have been focused on the road rather than regulatory updates — and who can blame you? — here’s the short version:

The FMCSA is revamping its SMS. “Brad, what is the SMS and what’s changed?” you say. Well, I’m glad you asked.

The SMS is the system the FMCSA uses to track violations and determine safety scores for carriers. To help everyone sort it all out, the FMCSA has provided a downloadable document comparing the current SMS methodology to the anticipated changes.

Some of these changes include:

Reorganized Behavioral Analysis and Safety Improvement Categories (BASICs): Combining Controlled Substances/Alcohol violations into Unsafe Driving and splitting Vehicle Maintenance into Driver-Observed and General categories for better focus.

Violation Grouping: The over 2,000 existing violation codes will be consolidated into roughly 100 broader categories.

Simplified Violation Scoring: Violations will now be scored with a severity weight of 1 or 2 instead of the current 1-10 scale.

Intervention Threshold Adjustments: The two Vehicle Maintenance categories, Hazardous Materials, and Driver Fitness thresholds are all being adjusted based on the FMCSA’s study of which violations more strongly correlate to crashes.

Proportional Percentiles: Say “goodbye” to safety event groups and hello to a new system that promises to be more stable across different-sized fleets.

12-Month Violation Focus: The FMCSA will only factor in violations from the past year, rewarding recent safety improvements.

Why some folks are revving their engines for this

Clarity is king

One of the biggest gripes with the current SMS system is that it feels more complicated than trying to back a triple-trailer into a tight dock. The simplified scoring and violation grouping are designed to make it easier for drivers and carriers to understand how violations affect their scores. Fewer numbers and less confusion? Sign us up!

A fresh start

By focusing only on the past 12 months of violations, the FMCSA is essentially wiping the slate clean each year. This means that if your record’s looking a little rough, you’ve got a real incentive to tighten things up and improve.

Tailored comparisons

For drivers hauling specialized loads — think hazardous materials or using specific equipment — this overhaul promises fairer evaluations by comparing apples to apples. No more lumping you in with carriers operating completely differently.

Why other folks are slamming on the brakes

Too much simplification?

Sure, a simplified 1-2 scale sounds great on paper — but critics argue it’s like comparing a fender-bender to a five-car pileup and calling them the same thing. A minor paperwork error and a serious safety violation carrying similar weight? That’s got some folks scratching their heads.

Small carriers feeling the squeeze

Small fleets could be disproportionately affected. With fewer inspections overall, even one violation could tank their percentile rankings. For drivers working for smaller operations, this could mean tighter scrutiny and potential job instability.

Grouping gripes

The new grouping system might make enforcement easier — but it could also hide critical details. For example, not all brake violations are created equal. Was it a routine wear issue? Neglect? A manufacturer’s defect? The devil is in the details … and those details might get lost.

How will this impact you?

If you’re parked at a truck stop right now, wondering what all this means for your career, here’s the rundown:

The Good News: For many, especially those who’ve had a run of bad luck with inspections, the 12-month focus gives you a chance to start fresh. And the simplified scoring? That might mean fewer late-night headaches trying to decode your safety record.

The Bad News: If you’re with a small fleet, every violation matters more than ever. That means you’ll want to be extra vigilant about pre-trip inspections and staying compliant.

The Big Unknown: How enforcement will handle these changes remains to be seen. Are inspectors ready for the new system? Will it actually reduce inconsistencies or just create new ones? Time will tell.

What can you do?

Here are some practical tips to navigate these changes:

Brush Up on the Rules: Understanding how violations will be grouped and scored can help you avoid costly mistakes. Communicate with Your Carrier: Ask how they’re preparing for the overhaul and what they expect from drivers. Speak Up: If something about the new system doesn’t sit right, share your thoughts with industry groups or during public comment periods.

So, Brad, what’s the bottom line?

Just like any change to a system, the FMCSA’s SMS overhaul is bound to have some bumps along the way.

Whether you’re optimistic or skeptical about the changes, one thing’s for sure: Staying informed and proactive is your best bet to navigate these changes and keep your wheels turning.