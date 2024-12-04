CHP: Man dies after ejection from crash with semi in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. – According to a report from TV station KSEE/KGPE, a man is dead after colliding with a semi-truck north of Selma on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the California Highway Patrol announced.

The CHP also noted that there were foggy conditions during the collision which the CHP said occurred around 9:30 a.m. when they responded to an incident at the intersection of Parlier and McCall avenues for a report of a vehicle collision.

Investigators report a big rig hauling a flatbed trailer was traveling northbound on McCall Avenue, approaching the intersection just as a pick-up truck reached a stop sign on westbound Parlier Avenue.

According to the television report, officers say the big rig with the right of way entered the intersection just as the truck was pulling out of the stop. As a result, the right front of the semi collided with the front of the truck, dragging it out 100 ft through the intersection.

CHP said the driver of the truck was ejected and the vehicle became engulfed in flames. Cal Fire responded and was quickly able to extinguish the fire.

Investigators say the ejected driver was pronounced deceased. His female passenger was pulled from the wreckage by a passing motorist and sustained moderate injuries. She was transported to a local hospital.

Officers report the driver of the semi did not sustain any injuries and is being cooperative with the investigation, according to the television report.

CHP says the crash is actively under investigation. However, fog is believed to have played a factor in the collision, with visibility reaching less than 100 feet.