One dead in Texas crash involving semi and small car

MIDLAND, Texas — According to a report from the Midland Reporter-Telegram, at about 8:20 p.m., a Freightliner semi-truck towing a trailer was traveling northbound on State Highway 349, a few miles from Interstate 20, when it struck a Chevrolet Sonic traveling westbound on Farm-to-Market Road 1213/East County Road 160, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety press release.
The Chevrolet Sonic disregarded the stop sign at the intersection, DPS said. The driver, identified as Manuel de Jesus Sanchez Velasco, 45, of Fort Bend, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Freightliner, identified as Jorge Luis Marquez, 40, of Horizon City, was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital with a minor injury.
Midland Fire Department personnel assisted with the incident. The semi-truck was towing a belly-dump trailer, according to photos shared by the city of Midland.
