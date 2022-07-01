Make sure your life spreads encouragement, light to others

Have you ever thought about how your life impacts other people? I’d like to start this month off with a Bible verse and then explore its meaning a bit to help you understand how our lives impact each other.

Matthew 5:14-17 says, “You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hid. Neither do men light a candle and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick, and it gives light unto all that are in the house. Let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works and glorify your Father which is in heaven.”

How many of you carry a flashlight with you when traveling? Well, let’s suppose you’re using that flashlight and the light goes dim, or just stops working. Do you throw the flashlight away? No! You change its batteries.

The same could be said of people. When someone messes up or finds themselves in a dark spot, do you ignore them or write them off? Of course not! You help them see the brighter side of things. In essence, you help them “change their batteries.” Some folks may need AA batteries (attention and affection) and some may need AAA (attention, affection and acceptance). Others may need C (compassion) or D (direction). If none of these options help them shine, they may just need someone — someone like you — to sit with them quietly and share your light.

Your impact on others is bigger than you think.

Do you realize that someone may just think about something you said and giggle? Or that a compliment you gave to someone brings a smile to their face when they think of you and what you said? The advice you pass on to someone might just make a difference in their life. The support and love you offered and shared may just make a difference in someone’s day. Your impact and opinions may have made someone think twice before they act.

You’re not insignificant or forgotten. Whether you see it or not, you may have made a positive impact on someone else’s life. There is nothing better than giving others the best of who we are. Good people are like the street light of life. They don’t shorten the distance, but they light up the path and make the walk through life worthwhile for others.

Let’s all try to be a “flashlight” for those who are hurting, needing direction and wanting to share their thoughts and troubles. Share your light with them. Don’t ignore those that really want to just talk. Be a listener. Share your light with them. You may never know how much it may make a difference in someone’s life.

Keep your flashlight bright and share your light. Don’t hide it; share it! Pass the light of Christ around. This world needs more flashlights and refreshed batteries.

Remember this childhood song? “This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine, let shine, let it shine.”

Never hide your light. Instead, pass it around so others can see it and bask in its glow. Only you can make the difference in this world, one flashlight at a time. Are you ready to shine your light so others may bask in the glow? Have a blessed and safe Fourth of July, and may all of us be a light unto others as we go through the month.

Best of the roads and all gears forward in Jesus.