October brings fall celebrations, reminders to let God’s light shine

The seasons are coming around faster now. We have entered fall, and soon winter will be upon us.

October is the month for going to the pumpkin patch for school kids, and for folks to make those awesome pumpkin pies. As a kid, I always wanted to watch my grandma as she cooked the pumpkin, added those special spices and rolled out the dough for those pies. It was a special time of year for me growing up.

I’m sure many of you have some of the same fond memories of childhood during the month of October. Of course, we all look forward to Halloween and its festivities.

As a trucker I often would enjoy going to different areas of the country just to see what each area is like and how they prepared for fall events. Country folks put out bales of hay, topped off with all sorts of decorations. Of course, they always have a jack-o’-lantern as part of the decorations.

City folks put up Halloween lights and orange and black streamers with scarecrows and skeletons. Witches and goblins are always popular for porch decorations. And, of course, candy is always a special treat for the youngsters that come to your door. “Trick or treat!” can be heard as giggling children approach your door to ask for their treats.

But did you ever think, that along with all these wonderful things, there is also the fact that at some point in time we will not be here to celebrate occasions like these?

Life is very fragile, and we need to understand that what we do here on earth in our lifetime is how we’re going to spend eternity. Our tombstone will give the dates of our birth and death — but will show nothing about how we lived our lives or how we treated people.

If we want the “treat” of a heavenly reward, then we need to treat others as we want to be treated. Let God’s glow reflect in our lives — just like that candle does in the jack-o’-lanterns we carve for decorations.

God took all the yucky stuff out of us and replaced it with that special glow, so we shine with his glory. Let’s not put that candle. Instead, keep it burning so it touches everyone we meet. If your candle dims, then Satan has pulled a “trick” on you, extinguishing your light.

If Satan takes hold of you, you need to put him out of your life — and live so as to reflect the glory of God. Living a life filled with the glow of God is the most important thing you can do on this earth. You are the only one who can determine which way you are heading for in the afterlife. That tombstone only gives dates — but you give the rest of the world the information about what you did from birth to death.

Halloween is just a holiday — one of many — but it’s also a reminder that life has a beginning and an end. Only you can fill in the space between your birth and death dates.

Let’s all try to show the glory of God and let our candle glow through for all to see. Yes, sometimes it’s hard, but the more we try the better we’ll get at doing it.

My wish is for all of you to have a great time this month — and enjoy the aroma of pumpkin pies and Halloween.

Best of the roads and all gears forward in Jesus.