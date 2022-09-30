ACT Research: DAT, ACT partner to boost analytics services

DENVER, Colo. and COLUMBUS, Ind. – DAT Freight & Analytics and ACT Research have entered into an agreement that “will enhance the service offerings of both organizations,” according to a news release.

“By far, DAT maintains the largest database of truckload transactions than any other marketplace in the industry,” Tim Denoyer, vice president and senior analyst at ACT Research, said.

With more than 500-million loads posted each year, DAT iQ provides information on spot and contract rates through a database of $137 billion in annual market transactions.

“Joining forces to couple the power of DAT’s highly regarded RateView data, with ACT’s strategic forecasting services, will enhance our offerings to the industry,” Kenny Vieth, president of ACT Research, said.

ACT Research utilizes proprietary Class 8 equipment population and driver analysis, with award-winning economic forecasting, to predict DAT rates over a 2-3-year window.

“We add value by applying our expertise in freight volume and capacity dynamics to predict where rates are headed in the future. The depth and breadth of DAT’s data will help us to further refine our forecasting accuracy,” Denoyer said.

ACT’s Q2’22 forecasts for DAT spot rates, net fuel, from a year out, were 98.7% accurate in the ACT Freight Forecast. The standard deviation of this data set on a quarterly basis is 19%.

Both Adamo and Denoyer will be on stage at DATCON22, DAT’s annual user conference for transportation and logistics professionals on Oct. 5-7. The event will be held in Austin, Texas, at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center and include workshops, networking events and topical guest sessions.

“ACT Research provides a critical service to the industry,” Ken Adamo, DAT chief of analytics, said. “We’re excited about how our collaboration will enhance their spot and contract rate forecasting to benefit shippers, carriers, brokers, and all stakeholders alike.”