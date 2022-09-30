Amish teen injured, horse killed in buggy-tractor-trailer collision

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — An Amish teenager was seriously injured after his buggy was hit by a tractor-trailer on the morning of Sept. 28 in Ohio.

The accident happened on State Route 32 just east of County Road 24 in Jackson County, Ohio.

WTOC reports that the horse and buggy veered into the path of the tractor-trailer, driven by Phillip J. Wiederhold, 32, of Sardinia, Ohio. The collision, which killed the horse, happened at around 10:15 a.m. in Scioto Township, Ohio.

The Scioto Post reports that the Amish teen failed to yield at a stop sign before pulling into the path of the big rig.

The 15-year-old was ejected from the buggy. The teen, who is from Waverly, Ohio, was taken to a hospital with injuries that have been described as “incapacitating” by investigators.

Wiederhold was not injured in the crash.

Ohio has the second largest population of Amish people in the U.S. with 80,240 living in the state.