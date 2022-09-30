TheTrucker.com
FedEx Freight’s Pinter wins TMCSuperTech Grand Championship

By The Trucker News Staff -
Phillip Pinter, a FedEx Freight technician from Romulus, Michigan, claimed the title of Grand Champion at the American Trucking Associations’ Technology and Maintenance Councils’ National Technicians Skills Competitions. (Courtesy: ATA, TMC)

CLEVELAND — Phillip Pinter, a FedEx Freight technician from Romulus, Michigan, recently claimed the title of Grand Champion at the American Trucking AssociationsTechnology and Maintenance Councils’(TMC) National Technicians Skills Competitions.

“On behalf of ATA and TMC, I want to congratulate Phillip on being named this year’s TMCSuperTech Grand Champion,” TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell said. “As always, this competition brings out the best in our industry and Philip, and the rest of his FedEx Freight teammates rose to the occasion, providing real examples of the knowledge and skills needed to keep this industry moving.”

This is the second Grand Championship for Pinter, who was joined by FedEx Freight’s Jamie Smith in claiming the team championship as part of a clean sweep of the top five by the Memphis, Tennessee-based carrier. Bonnie Greenwood claimed second place in the competition, while Eric Vos, Doug Nickles and Kelby Bentley rounded out the top five.

With her second-place finish in the competition, Greenwood became the highest-placing woman in TMCSuperTech history.

Elsewhere in the competition, Mario Kjuka, a student at Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, claimed first place in the National Student Technician Competition, TMCFutureTech. Ferris State University’s Timothy Rose finished second, while Braedon Pollard of the Des Moines Area Community College Transportation Institute finished third.

In addition to the Grand Championship, FedEx technicians also claimed the title in TMCSuperTech’s LMV competition, with Philip Barlow finishing first, Frito-Lay North America’s Kevin Malczyk placing second and FedEx Freight’s Chris Czerwinski placing third.

FedEx Freight’s Cory Westfall won the TMCSuperTech Trailer Track competition, with Michael Kerfoot Jr. of Cox Automotive placing second and Traivs Cox of FedEx Freight placing third.

“After a two-year pause, having a full competition with all of our tracks and hosting 140, technicians was tremendously gratifying,” Braswell said. “Congratulations not just to the winners, but to all the competitors for making it to Nationals and we look forward to seeing them all back here next year.”

Full List of Station Winners
Heavy Duty Track
Brakes Jesse Elmore Doggett Freightliner
Wheel End Phillip Pinter FedEx Freight
Fifth Wheel Kelby Bentley FedEx Freight
Liftgates Eric Vos FedEx Freight
HVAC Charles Gleason United Parcel Service Inc.
Tire & Wheel Mitchell Buelow FedEx Freight
Tractor PMI Doug Nickles FedEx Freight
Starting & Charging Eric Vos FedEx Freight
Steering & Suspension Eric Vos FedEx Freight
Heavy Duty Track – Day One Stations
ASE Written Test Joseph Anderson TravelCenters of America
RP Manual Nicholas Bryant FedEx Freight
Wiring Diagrams Phillip Pinter FedEx Freight
Lubricants & Fuels Phillip Pinter FedEx Freight
Coolants & DEF Kelby Bentley FedEx Freight
Hydraulics & Drivebelts Bonnie Greenwood FedEx Freight
Electrical Circuits Nathan Olson NationaLease
Fasteners Phillip Pinter FedEx Freight
Precision Measuring Phillip Pinter FedEx Freight
Service Information Michael Krause Clarke Power Services, Inc.
Cybersecurity Adam Martin W. W. Williams
Trailer Lighting Mitchell Buelow FedEx Freight
Trailer Track
Written Test Robert Aabye United Parcel Service Inc.
Hydraulics & Drivebelts Sean Bring Tyson Foods
Trailer Wheel End Ray Titus TravelCenters of America
Precision Measuring Michael Kerfoot, Jr. Cox Automotive Mobility
Trailer Fasteners Travis Cox FedEx Freight
Trailer PMI Cory Westfall FedEx Freight
Trailer Alignment Adam Burton Great Dane
Roll-Up Doors Cory Westfall FedEx Freight
Trailer Lighting Michael Kerfoot, Jr. Cox Automotive Mobility
Trailer Liftgates Michael Kerfoot, Jr. Cox Automotive Mobility
Central Tire Inflation Adam Burton Great Dane
Trailer Electrical Corrosion Michael Kerfoot, Jr. Cox Automotive Mobility
Trailer ABS Cory Westfall FedEx Freight
Light and Medium Vehicles Track
Written Test Philip Barlow FedEx Freight
Fasteners Kevin Malczyk Frito-Lay North America
Wiring Diagrams Nicolai Greco United Parcel Service Inc.
RP Manuals Philip Barlow FedEx Freight
Coolants & DEF Philip Barlow FedEx Freight
Precision Measuring Philip Barlow FedEx Freight
Electrical Circuits Kevin Malczyk Frito-Lay North America
Lubricants & Fuels Sergio Chaira United Parcel Service Inc.
Wheel End Chris Czerwinski FedEx Freight
EVAP Systems Philip Barlow FedEx Freight
Preventive Maintenance Chris Czerwinski FedEx Freight
Trailer Liftgates Kevin Malczyk Frito-Lay North America
Aftertreatment Nicolai Greco United Parcel Service Inc.
TMCFutureTech Stations Winners
Written Test Zachary Miller Forsyth Technical Community College
Fasteners Max Coons WyoTech
RP Manuals Avery Baldridge WyoTech
Wiring Diagrams Mario Kjuka Forsyth Technical Community College
Preventative Maintenance Max Coons WyoTech
Electrical Circuits Max Coons WyoTech
Lubricants & Fuels Zachary Miller Forsyth Technical Community College
Precision Measuring Matthew Liddell WyoTech
Coolants & DEF Timothy Rose Ferris State University
Trailer Lighting Mario Kjuka Forsyth Technical Community College
Trailer Wheel End Haley Karlberg WyoTech
Aftertreatment Braedon Pollard DMACC Transportation Institute
Hydraulics & Drivebelts Braedon Pollard DMACC Transportation Institute

 

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

