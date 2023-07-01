Take time to appreciate the true price of freedom this Fourth of July

It’s already July — wow! We have reached the time when vacationing is on everyone’s mind. Going places, doing things, enjoying family time and just plain relaxing for a break from work is so rewarding and refreshing.

We’re also about to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, barbecues and other outdoor

activities.

But have you ever really realized just how important a day the Fourth of July is? Not many people really see this as a “freedom day,” that we should be thankful for because of those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

If you look at the Fourth of July as a day “owed” to you, then you’re missing the whole point of freedom.

Freedom came at the cost of so many lives, and we just seem to not realize all it entailed.

I find myself thinking about all the military servicepeople, who placed their lives on the line so we can have freedom and enjoy those barbecues with our families and friends. I think of the lives of those we never met but who died for us anyway.

Now, let’s also look at how our freedom from sin cost one savior everything. Jesus laid down his life for our freedom from sin so we could gain an eternity in heaven at the end of our lives.

Have you ever thought about this? Did you ever think of the cost of salvation being given through the life of Jesus so we can celebrate each day of our life?

None of us have met Jesus, but we all know what he did for us. He died so we can be free from Satan and his grip on us. We can celebrate freedom from bondage to sin because of the cost of one life. Jesus did this for us, and all we have to do is be thankful and celebrate the freedom he has given each and every one of us.

So, while you’re enjoying that hot dog, chicken or ribs on the grill just remember to say “thank you” to the soldiers who died so that we can live in the land of the free. Also give thanks to the savior who died for us to give us eternal life at the end of our time here on earth.

Life is short but eternity is forever. Celebrate your earthly freedom and be blessed, knowing you have eternal freedom waiting for you at the end of your life. Many have died for our earthly freedom, and one died for our eternal freedom. Let freedom reign for all.

Enjoy the fourth of July and have a blessed vacation. We are the chosen ones, who can enjoy freedom and life eternal.

Happy Fourth of July — and best of the roads and all gears forward in Jesus.