A strong core equals good balance

When we hear talk about core exercises most of us think of carving out six-pack abs. Although core exercises can certainly improve the look of your mid-section, there are more important reasons to work your core muscles.

For example, did you know that a weak core can make it more difficult to perform daily movements with your arms and legs? It can also take away power from the muscles needed for movements like entering and exiting your cab.

This is a hot topic I discuss with drivers when I’m onsite for orientation classes or other events. I always stress the importance of maintaining a strong core to perform the daily work tasks required of professional drivers.

A well-toned core can help with everything from improving your balance to reducing general pain levels to helping you move more freely without pain or hesitation.

Here is a simple test to gage your balance:

Start by standing comfortably near the wall, holding your arms in any position you choose. Lift one foot an inch or so off the floor so that you are balancing on the other foot. Time how long you can do hold this before having to put the raised foot down or touch the wall for support.

If you can’t stand on one leg unassisted, lightly touch the wall or hold the back of a chair with one (or both) hands for support. Use less support as you improve your balance. If you can hold this single-leg stance for 60 seconds or more, you have good balance.

Strengthening your core is one of the best things you can do for your overall health. Core exercises not only help with your body structure and load management, but they also improve your balance.

Keep in mind that this is just not all about work — I’m talking about improving your leisure time, too. When you get home time, you’ll have the strength and energy to participate in family activities. This is a great reward for all your hard work and time away from home and loved ones.

Known as The Trucker Trainer, Bob Perry has played a critical role in the paradigm shift of regulatory agencies, private and public sector entities, and consumers to understand the driver health challenge. Perry can be reached at [email protected].