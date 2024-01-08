Put your best foot forward in 2024 with the ‘5-5-5 Rule’

Alright y’all, grab a cup of joe and park the rig for a minute! We’ve got to have a talk about a little thing called the 5-5-5 Rule.

No, it’s not a new logbook regulation — but it will help keep you humming down the highway feeling happier, healthier and ready to handle anything that comes your way.

The 5-5-5 Rule breaks up your wellness routine into simple, achievable steps that even the busiest road warriors can fit into their day.

We’re talking taking 15 minutes out of your day: five minutes focused on mental health, five minutes of uplifting reading, and five minutes intentional movement. These tiny nuggets of “me time” can make a bigger impact than any New Year’s resolution. Buckle up, and let’s dive in!

Mental Health

The first five-minute nugget of “me time” will help you kick off the year with a clear mind. I’m not asking you to become a meditation guru overnight. I’m just suggesting five minutes of deep breathing, visualizing goals, or anything that brings you peace and clears the cobwebs.

Try this: Find a quiet spot and set a timer for five minutes. Close your eyes. Take a deep breath in and hold it; then let it out slowly. Repeat this until that five-minute timer goes off. You’ll be surprised how this simple exercise can set the right tone for your day.

Uplifting Reading

What’s the next stop on our wellness journey? Reading! I’m talking about books, articles, positive quotes — anything that nurtures your mind with positivity.

This process isn’t about self-help books or intense learning. It’s about spending just five minutes reading something that uplifts your spirit. So, pick a motivational quote, a feel-good story or an inspiring biography.

Don’t overthink it; if it makes you smile or fires you up, it’s doing the job.

Intentional Movement

Don’t panic! This is not about running a zillion laps, swinging kettlebells or doing 100 push-ups. This is about just 5 minutes of purposeful movement.

This movement could be stretching at a rest stop, doing bodyweight exercises using your truck’s step, or simply strolling around the parking lot holding a set of hand weights, or with a pep in your step.

Remember the Mother Trucker Yoga mantra: It’s not about touching your toes; it’s about the journey down. It’s about showing up for yourself, even for just five minutes.

A simple road to big changes

I get it: Life on the road ain’t always easy — but your health and well-being are worth that extra mile.

The 5-5-5 Rule might look like a small pit stop, but these small changes can lead to big life results. Let’s kick off this New Year by taking these simple steps towards a healthier, happier you. Trust me — your mind and body will thank you down the highway.

Remember, you’re the driver on this journey, so make every mile count! Keep on truckin’, keep on movin’ and embrace the 5-5-5 Rule.

Here’s to a fantastic start to the new year and hitting the road to a better you!