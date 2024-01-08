Alabama congressional candidate spotted helping truck driver

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama politician was reportedly seen stopping to help a truck driver following a crash on Saturday, Jan. 7. Republican candidate Hampton Harris is running for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District.
According to a statement released by Hampton’s campaign team, Harris and his wife were traveling to Montgomery, Alabama, from their family farm in Hayneville, Alabama, when they saw a tractor-trailer overturned in a ditch off U.S. Highway 80. The couple pulled over, and Harris got out to help the driver.
“I could not have pulled him out without the other good samaritans that helped pry the door open so that we could pull him to safety,” Harris said in the statement. “I did not think anything of this event, nor did I expect any publicity about it. This is just something that I believe we are expected to do as fellow citizens.”
