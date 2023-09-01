Does your ‘full coverage’ insurance have you fully covered?

By Deborah Graves, OOIDA Truck Insurance Department

OOIDA truck insurance agents get calls every day from drivers who are asking for full coverage. Once the agent asks a few questions, it turns out these callers just want what is legally and contractually required.

For many, “full coverage” includes Physical Damage coverage. However, most folks don’t realize that a variety of optional coverages are available, and a combination may be needed to ensure a driver is fully covered.

For example, if your truck develops a mechanical problem and you end up stranded on the side of the road, there’s a coverage for that. It’s called Roadside Breakdown coverage. You could be reimbursed for the tow to the nearest qualified repair facility and/or for the labor costs of roadside assistance, up to the policy limit (parts not included).

If you find you can’t operate your vehicle because of a covered loss under your Physical Damage policy, Rental Reimbursement coverage will provide reimbursement for a rental vehicle. Check with an agent about maximum coverage limits.

If you haul for a shipper or motor carrier that requires you to be responsible for damage to their trailer while you are pulling it, you can add Trailer Interchange coverage.

If you have an accident that results in a total loss and you find yourself upside-down on a vehicle loan, you can put your mind at ease by opting for Gap Insurance. This coverage provides protection for the difference between a loan payoff and the market value in the event of a total loss by collision, and it’s available for both tractors and trailers.

If you have a brand-new tractor and are the first owner, you might want to consider Limited Depreciation. During your first few years of ownership, your truck’s value will depreciate considerably. Limited depreciation will virtually eliminate the depreciation in the event of a covered loss.

If you want your personal items protected, you should ask your agent about Personal Property coverage.

You already know that being down because of an accident can cause you some financial hardship. Optional Downtime coverage provides additional protection for those times when your truck is down for repairs following a covered physical damage claim.

Supplemental Towing & Clean-up coverage can help with the cost of removal of debris and cleanup of the immediate vicinity of an accident following a covered loss as well as providing coverage to tow away your truck and/or trailer.

Be sure to reach out to your agent to discuss your options.

You can reach an OOIDA truck insurance agent Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CST, at 800-715- 9369.

Do you have an insurance topic you would like to know more about? If so, email us at

[email protected]. We will be covering a new topic each month and will do our best to address everyone’s questions.