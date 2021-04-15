Consider these tips to protect your knees

By
Bob Perry
-
39
knee pain

Knee injuries are no joke, and neither are those minor aches and pains that develop in our knees over time.

The nature of a professional driver’s occupation includes getting in and out of a truck every day and squatting down to go under your trailer. To make matters worse, if you are carrying extra weight, these repetitive activities can create knee pain over time.

If knee pain is occurring on a regular basis, it’s time to pay attention to the red warning light going off before things get worse. Below are some tips to try to strengthen and protect your knee joints.

Strengthen your stabilizer muscles

You’ve heard me talk about how stabilizer muscles perform a function much like stabilizer bars in trucking. The same principle applies in supporting and protecting your knees. We often hear about ACLs (anterior cruciate ligaments) and MCLs (medial collateral ligaments) being damaged or torn in the knee, but the knee joint actually depends on the surrounding muscles, like the quadriceps, for stability. Performing body-weight squats can be good to strengthen your quadriceps.

Movement control

When performing body-weight squats, proper form is important to keep your knee joints healthy and reduce the risk of injury. When practicing your squats, keep your body in proper exercise form, and make sure your knees move out over your toes during each squat. Also make sure there is no deviation in your hips and lower back, which can change stress points on the knee. Be sure not to drop (squat) down too quickly; you don’t want momentum to carry you back up instead of the positive movement of your body weight.

Warm up

We all know we should warm up before performing any exercises, but most people don’t. Even if you are not getting ready to work out, it’s always a good idea, once you exit your truck, to take a brisk five- to 10-minute walk to warm your body up. It’s good exercise for your knees — and your entire body.

Lighten your load

The last tip is to manage your personal weight, if necessary. Any extra weight can place unwelcome pressure and stress on your knees. Extra weight can also create back issues, which can indirectly cause you to change your posture and the way you walk, creating extra stress on your knees.

Previous articleThe Daily Trucker | April 15, 2021
Next articleEmbark launches partner development program to bring autonomous driver tech to market
Bob Perry
Bob Perry
Bob Perry has spent nearly the past four decades on a mission to educate professional drivers and share life-changing products and services to help them live healthier lives while on the road. Recognized throughout the transportation industry, from bus drivers to over-the-road professional drivers, Bob Perry has played an important role in creating a paradigm shift helping regulatory agencies, private and public sector entities, and consumers understand the current health challenges of the professional driver. He has participated as a wellness advocate in several roundtable discussions, large audience groups and small forums as well as going "curbside" through a national truck stop tour.Bob’s articles have been featured in The Trucker and a number of other national transportation industry publications and is the host of a weekly wellness call produced by Rolling Strong. Bob has been a regular guest on RedEye Radio and Land-Line Radio, and is often an invited guest on Sirius radio shows. He has been featured in the New York Times, Men's Health Magazine, Drug Store News, American Road Magazine, WSJ, NPR, ABC National Radio, as well as hundreds of daily newspapers. He has appeared on television news shows across the nation, including a featured TV segment on ABC NightLine News.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR