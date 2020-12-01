When it comes to your health, there are no bad apples … or bananas

There are no bad apples. In fact, you’re going to want this bad boy in your corner in the fight against heart disease. Apples offer vitamins and minerals that are vital to a healthy vascular system. Apple is a rich source of nutrients and a powerful antioxidant.

As I always say, “An apple a day keeps the coroner away.”

Did you know that eating 100 grams of apple (that’s a little more than half of a medium-size apple) can give an antioxidant effect equal to about 1,500 milligrams of vitamin C? Apple contains a large amount of minerals and vitamins that can strengthen the blood.

Of course, apples also have sugar. That’s why I always recommend combining with a serving of apple with almonds, walnuts or peanuts. The nuts are a source of protein and will help the body’s absorption of sugar. For a great on-the-road snack, pre-slice your apples and dip them in peanut butter or almond butter. It’s a great treat, and it will help control your blood-sugar levels while curbing those hunger pangs.

Additional benefits of eating apples every day include support in reducing skin diseases and lowering cholesterol levels. Also, the malic acid in apples can help prevent disturbances of the liver and digestive system. The skin of an apple can help remove toxic substances from your system

Have you ever tried apple cider vinegar? I’ll bet you’ve heard your grandmother talk about it as “must” in home health care and prevention. When used as beverage, apple cider vinegar can help prevent the formation of kidney stones.

Don’t forget the bananas

Bananas can be good for your brain, and they supply the potassium needed to maintain healthy activity. So, the next time you reach for a snack, think of bananas. The same principle applies to bananas as with apples — dip bananas in peanut or almond butter, or eat them with a handful of nuts.

Here is some nutritional information for a serving of banana:

Potassium: 400 milligrams (10% of daily recommended value);

Dietary Fiber: 4 grams (16% of daily recommended value);

Sugar: 14.8 grams;

Protein: 1 gram (2% of daily recommended value);

Vitamin C: 16% of daily recommended value; and

Vitamin B6: 20% of daily recommended value.

Eating apples and bananas every day is not a total cure or prevention for diseases, but it can support your odds.