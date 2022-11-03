CAT Scale Rig of the Week | 1916 Mack AC

This vintage rig is truly something special. Built on Jan. 9, 1916, this truck is actually the first Mack AC ever made.

Over the span of production, the size of the Mack AC increased, the original solid rubber tires were traded for pneumatic tires, and the wood-spoke wheels were swapped out for modern wheels — but the design remained the same.

Mack made more than 40,000 AC Model trucks between 1916 and 1938.

This truck was originally sold to the Boston Ice and Coal Co., which hauled either ice or coal, depending on the season. It was later traded back to the dealer, who used it for delivering parts, plowing snow and other work.

From there, it went to the Zimmerman Auto Museum in Pennsylvania and then to Harrah’s Casino. The Iowa 80 Truck Museum purchased the Mack in 1981, and it was professionally restored in 2002.

