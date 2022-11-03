Singer-songwriter Lindsay Lawler to co-host Dave Nemo Weekends on Sirius XM

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. — Beginning this weekend, Nov. 5-6, singer-songwriter and entrepreneur Lindsay Lawler will be joining Jimmy Mac as co-host of Dave Nemo Weekends. The show airs on Sirius XM’s Road Dog Trucking channel 146 from 7-11 a.m. Eastern time every Saturday and Sunday.

“Given her immense talents, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to friends and family, Lawler is the perfect for fit for RadioNemo’s weekend lifestyle show,” noted a press release issued by RadioNemo of North America.

“Dave Nemo Weekends is conceived as an exit ramp to fun conversation, corny dad jokes, and fascinating guests,” the release continued. “It’s your chance to take a break and give yourself the weekend you deserve. Save the legislation, regulations, and frustrations for the weekdays. Instead, come to a place where you’re invited to share tales from the forgotten corners of history, fantastic factoids, humorous rants, shocking science, and anything and everything you find down the road.”

Lawler is joining a tradition of trucking radio, featuring the legendary Dave Nemo, that stretches back for more than half a century. RadioNemo’s roots in the industry can be found in earliest days of the groundbreaking “Road Gang” on WWL 870 AM where Nemo began his trucking radio career.

It is a world and lifestyle for which Lawler is uniquely suited.

Born in Oklahoma and raised in Texas, Lawler spent several years performing along the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. After touring with her California based band, she made her way to Nashville to become a featured performer at the famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge.

Later, at the 2010 Great American Trucking Show in Dallas, Lawler formed a partnership with the Truckload Carriers Association. She was named the national spokeswoman of the association’s Highway Angel program, and her song “Highway Angel” became an anthem for truck drivers everywhere.

Lawler spent several years supporting the truck driving community through performances on her Highway Angel Truck Stop Tour. In her role as an ambassador for the trucking industry, she has performing multiple years at the lighting of the Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C., as well as at Arlington National Cemetery for the laying of wreaths in association with Wreaths Across America.

Along the way, Lawler has penned many recognized trucking songs, including “The Long Haul” for Women In Trucking, “I Drive” for TA/Petro’s Citizen Driver program, and “One Mile at a Time” for Wreaths Across America. Her last released album, Two Peaches, Six Cookies, was distributed to all TA/Petro locations across the country as well as on iTunes and all music streaming platforms.

After a few years away from recording, Lawler made a comeback in 2022. Her single “Buy My Own Diamond,” a Latin dance track, came out in January, and her second single, “I’m Okay,” was featured on people.com, along with an in-depth interview with Lawler. New singles, all different in genre and all very personal to Lawler, will be released throughout the year, with a Texas “Red Dirt” record planned for release at the end of the year. That album will be coupled with a truck stop tour and performances throughout Oklahoma and Texas.

In addition to being a songwriter, a musical performer and a spokeswoman, Lawler has years of experience in on-air radio and as a podcast host. She also mentors many young artists in the music business and is the face of the Nashville Music Loft, a private music event space in downtown Nashville. Lawler is the owner of Nashville Bachelorettes, a music and event planning company that focuses on planning weekend agendas for groups traveling to Nashville that want VIP experiences in music, food and drink.

Lawler lives in Nashville with her husband Seamus, who works in TV and film production, and their 3-year-old daughter Freya, who the couple adopted from the Marshall Islands.

Find Lindsay on Instagram @LindsayLawlerMusic or at lindsaylawler.com.