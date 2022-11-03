Trucking industry image ‘stronger than ever’ according to TMAF poll

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Most Americans believe the trucking industry plays a vital role in the nation’s economy and have a “favorable impression” of trucking, according to a national poll conducted by Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF). The organization released the results of its latest survey Thursday, Nov. 3.

“Our latest polling shows that the image of the trucking industry is stronger than ever,” said Kevin Burch, co-chairman of TMAF and vice president of government affairs and sales for MTS.

“The public perception of the trucking (industry) is at an all-time high, with our poll finding that the majority of Americans — 87% of voters — have a favorable impression of trucking, which is the highest public opinion has been since TMAF began tracking industry views in 2014,” he said.

The national poll, conducted Sept. 7-14 by Public Opinion Strategies on behalf of TMAF, surveyed 1,000 registered voters. Some key findings of the survey, along with comparisons to the 2019 poll, include the following:

87% of voters have a favorable impression of the trucking industry (up from 67% in the 2019 poll).

97% of Americans believe the trucking industry plays a “very important” role in the country’s economy (unchanged from 2019).

Nearly three-fourths — 72% — of respondents rate the industry’s safety record as “excellent” or “good” (up slightly from 70% in 2019).

When asked about truck drivers, 96% of Americans stated they are essential to keeping the country’s economy moving; 85% consider truck drivers to be professionals; and 78% believe truck drivers have higher standards for safety than other drivers.

Voters have generally heard people say more positive than negative things about the trucking industry, with comments like “keeping stores stocked,” “critical for the success of the country” and “keeping the country moving” as top responses.

When voters were asked which group of workers should be considered “essential or critical” to the country in times of crisis, trucking ranked among the top three, along with grocery store workers and health care workers.

“More and more Americans continue to realize the essential role that trucking plays in the nation’s economy and in all of our lives, thanks to industry-wide education efforts. TMAF will continue our mission to tell the positive story of trucking to shift public perception even higher,” Burch said.

To view the full results and how they compare with previous surveys, click here.