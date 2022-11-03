50 companies recognized on WIT’s 2022 list of ‘Top Companies for Women’

PLOVER, Wis. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has named 55 companies to the 2022 list of “Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation,” according to the association’s Redefining the Road publication.
The award was created in 2018 as part of WIT’s mission “to promote the accomplishments of companies that are focused on the employment of women in the trucking industry,” said Ellen Voie, president and CEO of WIT.
This year’s list, announced Oct. 31, includes motor carriers, industry service providers, OEM manufacturers, third-party logistics companies, CDL training providers and more.
Brian Everett, publisher of Redefining the Road, said companies recognized on the annual list display several important characteristics including corporate cultures that foster gender diversity; competitive compensation and benefits; flexible hours and work requirements; professional development opportunities; and career advancement opportunities.
“These corporate attributes are essential to any successful enterprise that is serious about gender diversity,” Everett said, adding that all companies nominated for the list are carefully reviewed to ensure they meet the qualifications; then industry members vote to determine the final list.
“This is the fifth year of this prestigious recognition program, and it garnered a record number of more than 22,000 votes to identify and validate the final companies named to the list,” he said.
Companies named to the 2022 “Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation” list are:
- 160 Driving Academy
- AFS Logistics
- Ancora Education
- Armstrong Transport Group
- Arrive Logistics
- Averitt Express
- BCB Transport
- Bennett Family of Companies
- Big M Transportation Inc.
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Booster
- Boyle Transportation
- Bridgestone Americas Inc.
- Carter Express Inc.
- Centerline Drivers
- CFI
- Clean Harbors
- Convoy
- Covenant
- CPC Logistics
- Crowley
- Cumberland International Trucks
- Cummins Inc.
- Daimler Truck North America
- Dart Transit Co.
- Day & Ross
- Drivewyze Inc.
- Dupré Logistics
- Dynacraft, a PACCAR Company
- EASE Logistics
- Estes Express Lines
- Exxact Express
- FedEx Freight
- First Truck Centre
- FirstFleet Inc.
- GLT Logistics
- Halvor Lines Inc.
- Highway Transport Logistics Inc.
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
- JX Enterprises Inc.
- Kenworth Truck Co.
- Leonard’s Express
- Marathon Petroleum Co.
- May Trucking Co.
- Merchants Fleet
- Michelin North America Inc.
- MOTOR Information Systems
- Navistar Inc.
- New West Truck Centres
- NFI Industries
- Old Dominion Freight Line
- PACCAR Engine Co.
- PACCAR Parts
- PACCAR Inc.
- Palmer Trucks
- Paschall Truck Lines
- Penske Transportation Solutions
- PepsiCo
- Peterbilt Motors Co.
- Pilot Co.
- Prime Inc.
- Quality Carriers
- Redwood Logistics
- ReedTMS Logistics
- Rihm Family Companies
- Roehl Transport
- Ryder
- SAIA LTL Freight
- Savage
- Schneider
- Skelton Truck Lines
- Solera
- Stericycle
- Sunset Transportation
- Swift Transportation
- The Erb Group of Companies
- The Evans Network of Companies
- The Pete Store LLC
- Thomas E. Keller Trucking
- Total Transportation of Mississippi
- TRAFFIX
- Transflo
- Tri-National Inc. (TNi)
- Trinity Logistics
- Triumph Business Capital
- Truckstop.com
- TrueNorth Transportation
- Tucker Freight Lines
- U.S. Xpress
- UPS
- US AutoLogistics
- Venture Transport Logistics
- Volvo Group North America
- Walmart Inc.
- Waste Management
- Werner Enterprises Inc.
- Wilson Logistics
- XPO Logistics
- Yellow
- Zonar
All 55 companies will be recognized at this year’s WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo, scheduled for Nov. 13-16 in Dallas, Texas. This year’s program is sponsored by Navistar.
