50 companies recognized on WIT’s 2022 list of ‘Top Companies for Women’

PLOVER, Wis. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has named 55 companies to the 2022 list of “Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation,” according to the association’s Redefining the Road publication.

The award was created in 2018 as part of WIT’s mission “to promote the accomplishments of companies that are focused on the employment of women in the trucking industry,” said Ellen Voie, president and CEO of WIT.

This year’s list, announced Oct. 31, includes motor carriers, industry service providers, OEM manufacturers, third-party logistics companies, CDL training providers and more.

Brian Everett, publisher of Redefining the Road, said companies recognized on the annual list display several important characteristics including corporate cultures that foster gender diversity; competitive compensation and benefits; flexible hours and work requirements; professional development opportunities; and career advancement opportunities.

“These corporate attributes are essential to any successful enterprise that is serious about gender diversity,” Everett said, adding that all companies nominated for the list are carefully reviewed to ensure they meet the qualifications; then industry members vote to determine the final list.

“This is the fifth year of this prestigious recognition program, and it garnered a record number of more than 22,000 votes to identify and validate the final companies named to the list,” he said.

Companies named to the 2022 “Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation” list are:

160 Driving Academy

AFS Logistics

Ancora Education

Armstrong Transport Group

Arrive Logistics

Averitt Express

BCB Transport

Bennett Family of Companies

Big M Transportation Inc.

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Booster

Boyle Transportation

Bridgestone Americas Inc.

Carter Express Inc.

Centerline Drivers

CFI

Clean Harbors

Convoy

Covenant

CPC Logistics

Crowley

Cumberland International Trucks

Cummins Inc.

Daimler Truck North America

Dart Transit Co.

Day & Ross

Drivewyze Inc.

Dupré Logistics

Dynacraft, a PACCAR Company

EASE Logistics

Estes Express Lines

Exxact Express

FedEx Freight

First Truck Centre

FirstFleet Inc.

GLT Logistics

Halvor Lines Inc.

Highway Transport Logistics Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

JX Enterprises Inc.

Kenworth Truck Co.

Leonard’s Express

Marathon Petroleum Co.

May Trucking Co.

Merchants Fleet

Michelin North America Inc.

MOTOR Information Systems

Navistar Inc.

New West Truck Centres

NFI Industries

Old Dominion Freight Line

PACCAR Engine Co.

PACCAR Parts

PACCAR Inc.

Palmer Trucks

Paschall Truck Lines

Penske Transportation Solutions

PepsiCo

Peterbilt Motors Co.

Pilot Co.

Prime Inc.

Quality Carriers

Redwood Logistics

ReedTMS Logistics

Rihm Family Companies

Roehl Transport

Ryder

SAIA LTL Freight

Savage

Schneider

Skelton Truck Lines

Solera

Stericycle

Sunset Transportation

Swift Transportation

The Erb Group of Companies

The Evans Network of Companies

The Pete Store LLC

Thomas E. Keller Trucking

Total Transportation of Mississippi

TRAFFIX

Transflo

Tri-National Inc. (TNi)

Trinity Logistics

Triumph Business Capital

Truckstop.com

TrueNorth Transportation

Tucker Freight Lines

U.S. Xpress

UPS

US AutoLogistics

Venture Transport Logistics

Volvo Group North America

Walmart Inc.

Waste Management

Werner Enterprises Inc.

Wilson Logistics

XPO Logistics

Yellow

Zonar

All 55 companies will be recognized at this year’s WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo, scheduled for Nov. 13-16 in Dallas, Texas. This year’s program is sponsored by Navistar.