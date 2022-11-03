OOIDA’s Truckers for Troops campaign kicks off Nov. 7

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) will hold its annual Truckers for Troops care package campaign Nov. 7-14. The event is scheduled to coincide with Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

The fundraising effort, dedicated to sending care packages to service personnel stationed in combat zones, has been an OOIDA tradition since 2007. Truckers for Troops has also helped a variety of veterans’ facilities in the U.S., including those assisting or housing wounded, disabled or homeless service members.

During the past 15 years, OOIDA has raised more than $729,000 and sent more than 3,200 care packages, serving more than 39,252 members of the military. The organization has also sent aid packages to 65 different facilities that provide care for wounded, disabled and homeless veterans.

Each day during Truckers for Troops week, truckers can listen to OOIDA’s Land Line Now satellite radio show, broadcast on Sirius XM 146. In addition, when drivers join or renew their OOIDA membership during the week, 10% of the $35 fee will go toward care packages for the troops. OOIDA has pledged to match that 10% dollar for dollar.

Individual contributions to the Truckers for Troops fund are also welcome. The tax-deductible donations can be paid to the OOIDA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. Truckers can also visit OOIDA’s tour truck, The Spirit of the American Trucker, during the campaign and sign up or renew their membership.

“We look forward to this program each year, and we are honored to see our members show their generosity and share their stories as veterans,” said Norita Taylor, Director of Public Relations for OOIDA.

To donate to Truckers for Troops or to join OOIDA, click here. Drivers may also call OOIDA at 816-229-5791 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. central time Monday through Friday and ask for the membership desk. After business hours, press 1 after dialing the main number and leave a message requesting a callback.

To request a care package for a family member or friend who is serving in the U.S. military, email the serviceperson’s name and complete address to [email protected]; be sure to include the projected stateside return date.

People of all ages are invited to send cards and letters to be included in the care packages; mail them to Truckers for Troops, P.O. Box 1000, Grain Valley, MO 64029. Please do not include last names or other personal information in the cards and letters; however, towns and school names may be used.

Packages for active military will be shipped in early 2023; veterans’ care packages are sent throughout the year.