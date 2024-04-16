CAT Scale Rig of the Week | 1918 VIM Blue

In the spotlight this week is a true vintage marvel — the 1918 VIM Blue half-ton delivery truck. With its classic charm and robust build, this truck is a testament to the craftsmanship of a bygone era.

Under the hood, you’ll find a 22-horsepower, 1917 VIM truck engine, boasting a 3-inch bore, a 4 ½-inch stroke and a four-cylinder, water-cooled engine. Paired with a three-speed and reverse selective sliding gears transmission, this beauty reaches a top speed of 25 mph.

Crafted by the VIM Motor Truck Co., formerly known as the Touraine Co., this truck epitomizes the early days of commercial transportation. Designed primarily for merchants, these trucks were the backbone of local deliveries long before the concept of personal pick-up trucks took hold.

Buyers had the luxury of choosing from 11 different body options, or they could opt for just the chassis to build their custom rig. Sturdy and dependable, VIM trucks were touted for their ability to outpace horse-and-wagon setups, covering more ground in less time.

This particular VIM Blue, tailored for in-town deliveries, features a wheelbase of 89 inches, a 56-inch tread and weighs in at around 1,575 pounds. Notably, the 1918 model ushered in the era of electric lighting, marking a milestone in automotive innovation.

