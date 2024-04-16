Diesel averages see declines in most of US

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Average U.S. diesel fuel prices are down slightly across much of the nation, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

As of April 15, the national average sits at $4.015 per gallon, down from $4.061 per gallon on April 8 but still above the April 1 price of $3.996.

The only spot in the country that saw an increase was New England, where the price spiked to $4.311 per gallon, up from $4.305 on April 8.

The nation’s lowest average price can be found along the Gulf Coast at $3.710 per gallon. That’s down from $3.760 on April 8, however.

Along the West Coast, the average price sits at $4.702 per gallon, down from $4.723 on April 8.

In the Midwest, drivers can expect to pay $3.965 per gallon on average, down from $4.011 on April 8.

In the Rockies, the average price is $3.956 per gallon as of April 15, down from $4.008 per gallon on April 8.