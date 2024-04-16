TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Diesel averages see declines in most of US

By John Worthen -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Diesel averages see declines in most of US
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Diesel averages see declines in most of US
Average U.S. diesel fuel prices are down in most areas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Average U.S. diesel fuel prices are down slightly across much of the nation, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

As of April 15, the national average sits at $4.015 per gallon, down from $4.061 per gallon on April 8 but still above the April 1 price of $3.996.

The only spot in the country that saw an increase was New England, where the price spiked to $4.311 per gallon, up from $4.305 on April 8.

The nation’s lowest average price can be found along the Gulf Coast at $3.710 per gallon. That’s down from $3.760 on April 8, however.

Along the West Coast, the average price sits at $4.702 per gallon, down from $4.723 on April 8.

In the Midwest, drivers can expect to pay $3.965 per gallon on average, down from $4.011 on April 8.

In the Rockies, the average price is $3.956 per gallon as of April 15, down from $4.008 per gallon on April 8.

dieselnew

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

Avatar for John Worthen
John Worthen
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE