Nikola produces 43 hydrogen fuel cell electric tractors for US customers in Q1

PHOENIX — It was a productive first quarter for Nikola Corporation this year.

The global zero-emissions transportation, energy supply and infrastructure solutions company produced 43 and wholesaled 40 Class 8 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric tractors, according to a news release.

“We are on track for a successful 2024 by continuing the momentum set in 2023,” said Nikola CEO Steve Girsky. “It’s about more than just setting goals. It’s about following through on our commitments. This includes not only the production and sale of our hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks but also the start of returns for our battery-electric trucks to customers.”

All trucks wholesaled to Nikola dealers are destined for end customers. The three remaining hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks in finished goods inventory at the end of the quarter have already been allocated and will be delivered in early April.

“We anticipate further sales growth in future quarters as our HYLA hydrogen fueling solutions come online. This includes our recently celebrated first modular refueling station in Ontario, California, as well as our first Canadian refueling station in Edmonton, Alberta,” Girsky said. “It’s rewarding for our team to see us out on the field, leading the effort for the decarbonization of the industry.”

The Nikola hydrogen fuel cell and battery-electric vehicles are assembled in Coolidge, Arizona.