TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Tragedy in Florida: Bicyclist killed by tanker truck

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Tragedy in Florida: Bicyclist killed by tanker truck
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Tragedy in Florida: Bicyclist killed by tanker truck
A bicyclist was killed in a crash with a tanker truck on East Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale Friday morning. (Photo courtesy CBS News Miami)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A bicyclist was killed Friday morning in a crash with a tanker truck in in Broward County, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

The accident occurred about 8 a.m., local time just south of Las Olas Boulevard and Sea Breeze Boulevard near Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The bicyclist, who has not yet been publicly identified, struck the tractor trailer and died at the scene, according to police. The tanker driver has not been identified and investigators have not determined who was at fault or if the driver will face charges.

The Eastbound lanes at the East Las Olas Bridge and southbound lanes of Seabreeze Boulevard were closed for several hours.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE