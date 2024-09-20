Tragedy in Florida: Bicyclist killed by tanker truck

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A bicyclist was killed Friday morning in a crash with a tanker truck in in Broward County, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.
The accident occurred about 8 a.m., local time just south of Las Olas Boulevard and Sea Breeze Boulevard near Fort Lauderdale Beach.
The bicyclist, who has not yet been publicly identified, struck the tractor trailer and died at the scene, according to police. The tanker driver has not been identified and investigators have not determined who was at fault or if the driver will face charges.
The Eastbound lanes at the East Las Olas Bridge and southbound lanes of Seabreeze Boulevard were closed for several hours.
This is an ongoing investigation.