Overturned rig shuts down California highway

A predawn crash where a big rig overturned causing a big mess near Santa Paula, Calif. on Thursday morning caused a minor injury and shut down traffic for nearly 12 hours according to a report from KVTA.

The crash reportedly happened around 4:20 a.m on the eastbound 126 Freeway at 10th Street in downtown Santa Paula.

Not only did the overturned rig cause issues for commuters, but the load of produce spilled as well blocking the entire eastbound freeway.

According to the KVTA report, eastbound commuters were forced off the freeway at Palm and then diverted using Harvard Boulevard in Santa Paula to 10th Street where they got back on the freeway impacting not only freeway traffic, but also surface street traffic in Santa Paula.

The driver of the big rig suffered a minor injury.

The roadway was reopened at 5:17 p.m.