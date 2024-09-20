Biden-Harris administration awards millions to improve state CDL programs

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) announced more than $140 million in grants to states and educational institutions through the agency’s High Priority (HP) and Commercial Driver’s License Program Implementation (CDLPI) grants. Funding through these grant programs will help advance states’ technological capabilities and improve the national commercial driver’s license (CDL) program.

“Two of our Department’s top priorities are improving safety on our roadways and strengthening supply chains, and today’s awards will help with both,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The Biden-Harris administration is proud to deliver these funds to get well-qualified truck drivers on our roads and to ensure commercial vehicle safety programs are administered with less bureaucracy.”

The Administration also announced significant funding for EV infrastructure.

The FMCSA grants announced today include:

$88 million in High Priority (HP) grants – The High Priority (HP) grant program consists of HP-Commercial Motor Vehicle (HP-CMV) grants and HP-Innovative Technology Deployment (HP-ITD) grants. HP-CMV grants are designed to provide financial assistance to support state commercial vehicle safety efforts, while HP-ITD grants provide financial assistance to advance the technological capability and promote the deployment of intelligent transportation system applications for CMV operations.

$55 million in Commercial Driver’s License Program Implementation (CDLPI) grants – The CDLPI program provides financial assistance to states and other entities to improve their CDL programs by reducing wait times, ensuring conviction and disqualification data is electronically exchanged, implementing regulatory requirements, combatting human trafficking, and achieving compliance with FMCSA regulations concerning driver’s license standards and programs. Additionally, the CDLPI grant program provides financial assistance to other entities capable of executing national projects that aid states in their compliance efforts, which will improve the national CDL program.

“At FMCSA, we are serious about our mission of reducing crashes and fatalities on the nation’s roadways that involve large trucks and buses,” said FMCSA Deputy Administrator Vinn White. “Together, these grants represent our commitment to investing in America and our dedication to supporting strong state and local partnerships that help ensure safe and qualified CMV drivers are on the roads.”

The FMCSA says In total, more than 50% of FMCSA’s annual budget provides states and local communities with funding to promote CMV safety. In addition to the grant awards announced today, FMCSA awarded nearly $3.5 million last month through its Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training Grant Program to improve driver safety and create career opportunities in trucking for veterans, those in underserved communities, and others. Collectively, these programs support implementation of the Department’s National Roadway Safety Strategy.