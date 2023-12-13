CAT Scale Rig of the Week | 1946 M-16 Studebaker

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week is a true relic of the road.

Born in the heart of trucking history, this 1946 Studebaker M-16 boasts a 245 cubic-inch flathead six-cylinder engine and a four-speed transmission. Back in its prime, it hit a top speed of 45 mph, making every journey a memorable one.

Studebaker, once a wagon manufacturer in the mid-1800s, pivoted to trucks in 1902. The M-16 was a post-war gem, produced in 1946 with only 19,450 units hitting the road.

This particular truck, affectionately known as “Bumblebee” due to its distinctive shape, rolled off the showroom floor in South Bend, Indiana, on June 22, 1946. A unique journey awaited.

Purchased by a Mr. and Mrs. Hall in Connecticut, this M-16 was more than just a truck. Mr. Hall, a true craftsman, transformed it into a 10-wheeler, complete with a hand-built 12-foot trailer.

Adding his own touch, Mr. Hall crafted a sleeper box, accessed by climbing onto the hood — a snug space, reminiscent of early sleeper compartments. This truck witnessed countless hauls, including small livestock.

Fast-forward to 1998: The truck and chassis were lovingly restored. In 2001, the trailer was rebuilt and reunited with its chassis.

